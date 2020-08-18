Short Interest in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 22.2%

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHSCP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

