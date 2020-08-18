Short Interest in Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Increases By 25.3%

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 338,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,433. Danone has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Danone’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

