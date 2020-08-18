Short Interest in Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Expands By 46.1%

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 582,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 946.3 days.

OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $$91.65 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $95.01.

About Fanuc

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

