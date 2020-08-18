Short Interest in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Expands By 28.0%

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE GF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 17,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $17.43.
In other news, Director Christian Zugel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00.
About New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.