Short Interest in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Expands By 28.0%

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE GF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 17,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Get New Germany Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Christian Zugel purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

About New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.