Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Grows By 950.3%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 950.3% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,817.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pgs Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF remained flat at $$15.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pgs Asa has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

