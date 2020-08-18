Short Interest in Provision Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Rises By 55.6%

Provision Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PVHO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 385,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,338. Provision has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Provision Company Profile
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Provision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.