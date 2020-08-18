Short Interest in Provision Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Rises By 55.6%

Provision Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,897,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVHO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 385,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,338. Provision has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Provision Company Profile

Provision Holding, Inc focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations.

