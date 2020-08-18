Short Interest in Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Declines By 99.8%

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMHB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

