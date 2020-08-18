Short Interest in Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Declines By 99.8%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMHB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit