Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Rises By 500.0%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAYD shares. ValuEngine raised Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

