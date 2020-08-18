SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0315

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $585,446.19 and $2,842.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,011.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.03546259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.54 or 0.02560476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00555965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00768483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00697956 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,612,944 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

