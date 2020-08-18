SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

SRRTF stock remained flat at $$6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRTF. Scotiabank began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants provide a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

