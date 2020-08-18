Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

7/29/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

7/28/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

NYSE SIX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

