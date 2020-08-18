Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.28. 55,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

