Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Invests $258,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. 242,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

