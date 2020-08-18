Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Makes New $240,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. 174,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

