SolarCoin (SLR) Achieves Market Cap of $921,037.65

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $921,037.65 and $362.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00555965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,059,106 coins and its circulating supply is 60,401,758 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.