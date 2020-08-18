S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $43,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.12. 557,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,367. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.18. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $362.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

