SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Lowered by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 323.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. 3,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,987. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

