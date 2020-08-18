SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is NovaPoint Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 2,084,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.