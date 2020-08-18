Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 664 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.34. 18,646,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,569,955. The firm has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

