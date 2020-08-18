Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 535,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

