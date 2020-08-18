Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after buying an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $158.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,185. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.