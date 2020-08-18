Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,961. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

