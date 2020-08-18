Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 31,000 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,950,000 after acquiring an additional 129,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,435. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05.

