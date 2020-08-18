Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,614. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

