Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $77.43 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $77,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 175,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 48,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,382,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

