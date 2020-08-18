Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,667,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

