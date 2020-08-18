Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $891,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

