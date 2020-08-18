Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. 2,423,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

