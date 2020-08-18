Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Myriad Genetics Call Options (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 764 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 25,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.