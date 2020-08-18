Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Myriad Genetics Call Options (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 764 call options on the company. This is an increase of 947% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 25,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit