Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Target by 39.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 252,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,670. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $138.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit