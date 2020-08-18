TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.07. 2,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.70.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

