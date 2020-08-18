THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $41,172.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

