Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TRI opened at C$99.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.25.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.