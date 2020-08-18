Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 248,561 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,561 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $144,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,213. The stock has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

