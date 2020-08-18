Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,815 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises about 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $156,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.97. 63,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.27.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

