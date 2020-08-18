Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $240.58 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 327,722 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $240,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.98. 447,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,890,100. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

