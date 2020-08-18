Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $316.72 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201,969 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $316,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,096,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

HD traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.90. The company had a trading volume of 337,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,243. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $289.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

