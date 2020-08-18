Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,600 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $145,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.16. The company had a trading volume of 720,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,690,136. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.