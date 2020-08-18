Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $41.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,559.40. The company had a trading volume of 115,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,627. The company has a market cap of $1,025.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,496.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,379.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.