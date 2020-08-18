TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 462.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 592,975 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 419,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,431. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

