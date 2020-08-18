TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 7,806,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,483. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

