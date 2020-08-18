Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Huber Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,719. The firm has a market cap of $400.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.