Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCNGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group stock remained flat at $$7.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.02.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit