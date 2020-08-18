Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCNGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group stock remained flat at $$7.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Tricon Capital Group has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

