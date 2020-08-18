Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after buying an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,309,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.