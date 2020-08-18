UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41,127.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $692,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,504,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $316.81. 2,507,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,378. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.