Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.95 Million

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report sales of $260.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.80 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $263.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 1,009,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

