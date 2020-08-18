UnlimitedIP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $549,461.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $549,461.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.01824919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00136197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, BigONE, HADAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

