Upfiring Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $155,782.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 80.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00087756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00290936 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038041 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007089 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

