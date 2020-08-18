Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 263,205.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 157,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.34. 730,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,121. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

