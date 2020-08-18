Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.57. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

